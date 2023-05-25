Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQS On Road Price in Kanpur

1.55 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kanpur
EQS Price in Kanpur

Mercedes-Benz EQS on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 1.62 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC₹ 1.62 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQS Variant Wise Price List in Kanpur

580 4MATIC
₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
107.8 Kwh
210 Kmph
857 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,00,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
6,08,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Kanpur)
1,61,58,514
EMI@3,47,309/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQS Alternatives

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.44 - 2.71 Cr
Panamera Price in Kanpur
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Ghibli Price in Kanpur
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.29 - 1.57 Cr
A8 L Price in Kanpur

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS News

The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior
Mercedes-Benz unveils the dark Night Series for the Maybach S-Class, GLS & EQS
25 May 2023
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be the first electric model of the luxury division of the German carmaker. Based on the EQS SUV, it comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior colour theme and Maybach badging, besides other features.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV unveiled with 600-km range
17 Apr 2023
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first electric vehicle from the Maybach division.
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teased ahead of April 17 debut in China
30 Mar 2023
The Mercedes-Benz EQS gets a range of personalisation options from the Manufaktur division.
Mercedes-Benz EQS gets special shades and personalisation options. Details here
21 Dec 2022
The Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a 90.6 kWh battery pack
Mercedes-Benz cuts price of EQE, EQS electric models in China
16 Nov 2022
Mercedes-Benz EQS Videos

Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
23 Jun 2023
Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
Mercedes EQS 580 now claims to be the longest-range EV in India.
Mercedes EQS 580: First Drive Review
7 Oct 2022
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the most powerful electric car in India as well as the most expensive one among the luxury brands.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?
29 Sept 2022
Mercedes Benz launched the AMG EQS 53 EV, its second electric car in India, at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 crore.
Mercedes AMG EQS 53 launched in India: First Look
24 Aug 2022
