What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Ahmedabad is Rs 1,66,02,396.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Ahmedabad? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 15,64,255 in Ahmedabad.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Ahmedabad? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Ahmedabad is Rs 5,88,641.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Ahmedabad? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Ahmedabad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 15,64,255, Insurance - Rs. 5,88,641, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in Ahmedabad is Rs. 1,66,02,396.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Panamera is the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs Rs. 2,13,47,350 on the road in Ahmedabad.

