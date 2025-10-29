In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs Panamera Comparison