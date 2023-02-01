What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera in Pune? The on-road price of Porsche Panamera Standard in Pune is Rs 1,70,88,141.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Panamera in Pune? The Porsche Panamera Standard will have RTO charges of Rs 20,50,000 in Pune.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Panamera in Pune? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Panamera Standard in Pune is Rs 5,88,641.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Panamera in Pune? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Panamera base variant in Pune: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,44,49,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 5,88,641, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Panamera in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,70,88,141.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Panamera Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Panamera is the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid, which costs Rs. 2,13,98,175 on the road in Pune.

What is the on road price of Porsche Panamera? Porsche Panamera on-road price in Pune starts at Rs. 1,70,88,141 and goes up to Rs. 2,13,98,175. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.