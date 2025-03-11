In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and BMW i7, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, BMW i7 Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Cr (ex-showroom price) for eDrive50 M Sport. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. i7 gets a battery pack of up to 101.7 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs i7 Comparison