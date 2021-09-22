|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|245
|-
|Engine Type
|2 Electric Motors
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.1
|4.3 seconds
|Battery
|84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|107.8 kWh, Lithium Ion, 396 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|523 bhp 630 Nm
|516 bhp 855 Nm
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Range
|379 km
|-
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|210 Kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - All
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,85,42,500
|₹1,61,83,368
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,79,90,000
|₹1,55,00,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹58,000
|Insurance
|₹4,98,000
|₹6,24,868
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,98,550
|₹3,47,843