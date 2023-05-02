HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

Audi e-tron GT Specifications

Audi e-tron GT is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,79,90,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
1.8 - 2.05 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Audi e-tron GT Specs

Audi e-tron GT comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e-tron GT measures 4,989 mm in length, 1,964 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,903 mm. A ...Read More

Audi e-tron GT Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Range
379 km
Top Speed
245
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors
Alternate Fuel
Electric
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
637 bhp 830 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
250 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20
Kerb Weight
2347
Height
1418
Length
4989
Width
1964
Wheelbase
2903
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Years)
2
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)

Audi e-tron GT Alternatives

BMW i7

BMW i7

1.95 Cr
Check latest offers
e-tron GT vs i7
Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.55 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
e-tron GT vs EQS

Audi e-tron GT News

The Audi RS e-tron GT was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market Conference in Dubai in the white and green livery
Dubai Police add new Audi RS e-tron GT electric sports car to its fleet
2 May 2023
The affected Porsche Taycan models were built between July 27 and October 25 last year.
Several Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models recalled in this country
20 Dec 2022
Audi e-tron GT&nbsp;
Audi e-tron GT wins World Performance Car title at 2022 World Car Awards
16 Apr 2022
The Audi e-Tron Gt Quattro was nominated in multiple categories including World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year.
Audi e-Tron GT Quattro wins 2022 World Performance Car awards
14 Apr 2022
BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron, Porsche Taycan.
BMW iX launched in India at 1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC
13 Dec 2021
View all
 

Audi e-tron GT Variants & Price List

Audi e-tron GT price starts at ₹ 1.8 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.05 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi e-tron GT comes in 2 variants. Audi e-tron GT top variant price is ₹ 2.05 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S
1.8 Cr*
523 bhp 630 Nm
250 kmph
379 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
RS
2.05 Cr*
637 bhp 830 Nm
250 kmph
379 km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars

Trending Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Audi Q5

    59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details