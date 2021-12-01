Lexus LS Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Lexus LS comes in three Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The LS measures 5,235 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,125 mm. The ground clearance of LS is 149. A five-seat model, Lexus LS sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lexus LS price starts at ₹ 1.91 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.22 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LS comes in 3 variants. Lexus LS top variant price is ₹ 2.22 Cr.
₹1.91 Cr*
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹1.97 Cr*
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹2.22 Cr*
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
