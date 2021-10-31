2022 Lexus LS receives slight changes under the skin, Safety System+ 2.5

Lexus might not be as strong as its German rivals such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, but the Japanese car marque owned by Toyota certainly holds a special place among the enthusiasts and admirers of luxury cars. The Lexus LS, the automaker's flagship sedan was last updated back in 2020 with a facelift.

Now, the carmaker is ready with another update that will come with slight changes under the skin in terms of software and hardware.

In terms of design, the upcoming 2022 Lexus LS sedan will come with the same styling as the outgoing model, as the facelift was just introduced last year. The full-sized luxury sedan now gets Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 as a standard feature across all the variants. Besides the existing technologies, it also gets some additional hardware and software.

The Japanese luxury car marque claims that the lens camera and millimetre-wave radar elements have been enhanced to expand the response and detection range. It also claims that the Pre-Collision System (PCS) has been made more effective. It includes technologies such as Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection.

Among the optional features, the base variant LS 500 now comes with Mark Levinson audio system. This means the consumers will no longer have the option to upgrade the Levinson sound system. Other optional features include hand-applied Haku door trim, which will be available with the Luxury and Executive packages with the 2022 Lexus LS sedan.

Lexus has also re-tuned the suspension and chassis of the LS sedan for the 2022 model year. It gets revamped spring and damper rates for improved handling. A readjusted Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) with revised linear solenoids and control valves ensure a more comfortable ride experience for the occupants.

Apart from these changes, the rest of the Lexus LS sedan is the same that is available in the market now. Engine and specifications are likely to remain the same in the upcoming model. It will continue with a 3.5-litre V6 engine, while a hybrid variant will be there as well.