BMW i7 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW i7 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The i7 measures 5,391 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,215 mm. A five-seat model, BMW i7 sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW i7 price starts at ₹ 1.95 Cr and goes upto ₹ 0 (Ex-showroom). BMW i7 comes in 1 variants. BMW i7 top variant price is ₹ 1.95 Cr.
₹1.95 Cr*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic