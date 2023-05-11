HT Auto
BMW i7 Specifications

BMW i7 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,95,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
BMW i7 Specs

BMW i7 comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The i7 measures 5,391 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,215 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

BMW i7 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive60
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Electric
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
625 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Battery
101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp 745 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
240 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R21
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Length
5391 mm
Wheelbase
3215 mm
Height
1544 mm
Width
1950 mm
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
26 Way
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Painted
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Speakers
18
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

BMW i7 News

Shekhar Suman gifted the BMW i7 to his wife Alka on their wedding anniversary
Actor Shekhar Suman gifts wife Alka all-electric BMW i7 worth over 2 crore
11 May 2023
The 2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 are now open for bookings while deliveries begin in March 2023
New gen BMW 7 Series & i7 launched in India, prices start at 1.70 crore
7 Jan 2023
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
21 Dec 2022
BMW 7-Series will go on sale later this year.
BMW starts production of new 7-Series and i7, sales to commence later this year
1 Jul 2022
BMW i7 luxury sedan appears similar to the 7-Series.
BMW i7 EV and 7-Series look similar, company's design chief explains reasons
29 May 2022
View all
 

