BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore

BMW India has introduced the new i7 M70 xDrive luxury sedan in the country, its most powerful electric model to date. The new BMW i7 M70 xDrive is priced at ₹2.50 crore (ex-showroom, India) and will compete with the Mercedes-AMG EQS electric luxury saloon in the same space. The first-ever i7 M70 builds on the i7 electric saloon already on sale in India and gets the M treatment, packing more power from its electric motor along with several aesthetic upgrades.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive gets an M-specific configuration of the drive system that enables the rear-axle motor to offer higher levels of power density. The drive unit gets a six-phase design with a dual inverter allowing for more sustained high speeds. Power comes from dual electric motors, one on each axle with the front electric motor producing 254 bhp, while the revised rear motor develops 483 bhp. The combined output stands at 651 bhp and 1,015 Nm of torque with up to 1,100 Nm available for short bursts with the M Launch Control and M Sport Boost functions engaged.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive packs 651 bhp and 1,1100 Nm of peak torque from its dual electric motors, which is more than the Mercedes-AMG EQS

The i7 M70 xDrive can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph. The luxury saloon uses a 101.7 kWh battery pack that promises a range of up to 560 km (WLTP) on a single charge. BMW will offer a complimentary wallbox charger to customers and will be able to charge up to 22 kW. Apart from the i7 M70, BMW has also launched the 740d M Sport in India.

Visually, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive gets the famed kidney grille up front with the M logo but is finished with black high-gloss surfaces for a sharper appearance. The electric luxury offering further gets the M treatment with the side skirts, M logos with embellished borders on the front fenders, black ORVMs, and the M Sport brakes finished in blue. The car also gets the standard M Performance package adding a black rear spoiler, accent strip between the taillights and an inlay for the rear apron. The i7 M70 rides on 21-inch M light-alloy wheels with aero inserts.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive gets the M treatment to the exterior and interior with high-gloss black surfaces, M logos, M Sport brakes and more. The M Performance package is also added as standard

The cabin also brings special upgrades including the piece of crystal jewelry where air vents are integrated. There’s also a touch-enabled bar to give access to controls like ambient lighting and air conditioning, while the cabin gets the BMW Theatre Screen with a 31.3-inch display with 8K resolution as standard. Other features include a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, carbon fibre M interior with silver stitching and piano black finish. The M-treatment extends here with illuminated M door sills, M Merino leather in Black/Atlas Grey (optional), an M leather steering wheel, and M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display.

The flagship electric luxury saloon also packs all-wheel drive, while the suspension setup has been upgraded to the M-specific application, making it more dynamic in terms of handling. On the safety front, the i7 M70 gets the Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive Pro suspension package including Active Roll Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort as standard equipment.

First Published Date: