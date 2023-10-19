BMW 740d M Sport launched in India at 1.81 crore. Check what's new

BMW India has launched the 7 Series 740d M Sport in the Indian market. It comes to the Indian market through the CBU route. BMW 740d M Sport is priced at ₹1.81 crore ex-showroom before any options. Apart from this, BMW also launched the i7 M70 xDrive at a price of ₹2.50 crore ex-showroom. Both cars will be available at the dealerships from today.

The 7 Series 740d M Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that is twin-turbocharged. It puts out 282 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 650 Nm at 1,500 - 2,500 rpm. It is mated to an automatic transmission. BMW claims that the 740d M Sport can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The touchscreen infotainment system on the 740d M Sport can be used via voice commands as well as gestures. As standard, it comes with Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Reversing Assistant and Parking Assistant Professional with remote parking via smartphone.

The interior is finished in ‘Merino’ leather which can be had with n Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black and Smoke White. Up-front, the kidney grille is illuminated with a gloss black surround. M-specific changes include side skirts, M logos, black exterior mirrors, brake calipers in blue, a rear spoiler and 21-inch alloy wheels.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW 7 Series defines the ultimate luxury sedan and sets new standards of luxury and exclusivity. The 7 has bedazzled the high-end segment with its new design language, powerful dynamics, comfort and trailblazing digital experience. With the addition of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the BMW 740d M Sport, our flagship is now available as a petrol, diesel, electric and an all-electric performance model. This diversification allows us to cater to all customer preferences and meet the overwhelming demand for the 7 Series in the Indian market. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next level style and substance, the 7 will continue to shape forwardism. "

