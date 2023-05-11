HT Auto
Actor Shekhar Suman gifts wife Alka all-electric BMW i7 worth over 2 crore

Popular for his acting and hosting gigs over decades, Shekhar Suman has become one of the first celebrities in the country to get the all-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan. The actor gifted his wife Alka the swanky new car on their wedding anniversary. He, along with his son Adhyayan Suman posted images of their new prized possession on social media.

Shekhar Suman gifted the BMW i7 to his wife Alka on their wedding anniversary (Instagram/Adhyayan Suman )
Shekhar Suman gifted the BMW i7 to his wife Alka on their wedding anniversary

The BMW i7 is the Bavarian automaker’s new flagship luxury saloon and was launched earlier this year with a starting price of 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The i7 shares its underpinnings with the new-generation BMW 7 Series and both models are based on the CLAR platform. The i7 marks a major design change over the previous generation 7 Series with the bold front comprising the split headlamps as well as the massive new kidney grille design.

Also Read : New-gen BMW 7 Series & i7 launched in India, prices start at 1.70 crore

The big update though comes to the cabin that’s a lot more opulent this time complete with the optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen display for the rear occupants. The feature list also comprises a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, both of which are part of a larger curved display on the dashboard.

The seats on the BMW i7 are upholstered in the finest leather, while the sedan comes with a 1965-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system for a brilliant acoustic experience. The rear doors get 5.5-inch touchscreens to operate the infotainment system, while the rear seats come with reclining and massage functions along with automatic closing doors, a panoramic glass roof, cloud-based navigation, and more.

Power on the BMW i7 comes from the 101.7 kWh battery pack that promises a range of up to 625 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. The BMW i7 xDrive60 packs 536 bhp and 745 Nm of peak torque from its electric motors. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 240 kmph. The i7 primarily competes with the Mercedes-Benz EQS in the segment.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: BMW i7 Shekhar Suman BMW Shekhar Suman cars BMW India
