|Battery Capacity
|101.7 Kwh
|Max Speed
|240 Kmph
|Range
|625 Km
i7 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of i7 xDrive60 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.03 Crore. It offers many features like Heater, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: