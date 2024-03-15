Saved Articles

BMW i7 xDrive60

2.03 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW i7 Key Specs
Battery Capacity101.7 Kwh
Max Speed240 Kmph
Range625 Km
i7 xDrive60 Latest Updates

i7 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of i7 xDrive60 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.03 Crore. It offers many features like Heater, Speed

  • Engine Type: Electric
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    • ...Read More

    BMW i7 xDrive60 Price

    xDrive60
    ₹2.03 Crore*On-Road Price
    101.7 Kwh
    240 Kmph
    625 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,95,00,000
    RTO
    58,000
    Insurance
    7,79,117
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,03,37,617
    EMI@4,37,135/mo
    BMW i7 xDrive60 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Engine Type
    Electric
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Driving Range
    625 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.7 seconds
    Battery
    101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    536 bhp 745 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Max Speed
    240 kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    255 / 40 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 35 R21
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Length
    5391 mm
    Wheelbase
    3215 mm
    Height
    1544 mm
    Width
    1950 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    26 Way
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Painted
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    18
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    14.9 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Digital Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
    Interior Colours
    Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Individual
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW i7 xDrive60 EMI
    EMI3,93,421 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,83,03,855
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,83,03,855
    Interest Amount
    53,01,419
    Payable Amount
    2,36,05,274

    BMW i7 other Variants

    M70 xDrive
    ₹2.60 Crore*On-Road Price
    101.7 KWh
    560 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,50,00,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    9,91,211
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,60,45,711
    EMI@5,59,824/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
