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Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Lexus LS Key Specs
Engine3456 cc
Mileage15.4 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all LS specs and features

LS 500h Ultra Luxury

LS 500h Ultra Luxury Prices

The LS 500h Ultra Luxury, equipped with a 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6 and Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.25 Crore (ex-showroom).

LS 500h Ultra Luxury Mileage

All variants of the LS deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

LS 500h Ultra Luxury Engine and Transmission

The LS 500h Ultra Luxury is powered by a 3456 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 295 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm of torque.

LS 500h Ultra Luxury vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the LS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M5 priced ₹1.99 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance priced ₹1.95 Cr.

LS 500h Ultra Luxury Specs & Features

The LS 500h Ultra Luxury has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, USB Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury Price

LS 500h Ultra Luxury

₹2.25 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,96,73,000
RTO
20,21,300
Insurance
7,90,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,84,891
EMI@4,83,288/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1263
Battery
44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height control
Front Suspension
Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height control
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
149
Length
5235
Wheelbase
3125
Kerb Weight
2345
Height
1450
Width
1900

Capacity

Bootspace
430
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
82

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
22 Way
Seat Base Sliding
Electric

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Camel / Black, Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury EMI
EMI4,34,959 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,02,36,401
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,02,36,401
Interest Amount
58,61,150
Payable Amount
2,60,97,551

Lexus LS other Variants

LS 500h Luxury

₹2.19 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,91,32,000
RTO
19,67,200
Insurance
7,69,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,18,68,929
EMI@4,70,049/mo
Add to Compare
Close

LS 500h Nishijin

₹2.54 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,22,09,000
RTO
22,74,900
Insurance
8,87,885
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,53,72,285
EMI@5,45,349/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Lexus LS Alternatives

BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
LSvsM5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
+2
LSvsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
LSvsQuattroporte
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.79 - 2.34 Cr
+6
LSvsPanamera
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.85 Cr Onwards
+2
LSvs7 Series
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
+4
LSvse-tron GT

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