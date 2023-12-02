Saved Articles

Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury

2.25 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lexus LS Key Specs
Engine3456 cc
Mileage15.4 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
LS 500h Ultra Luxury Latest Updates

LS is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of LS 500h Ultra Luxury in Delhi is Rs. 2.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 500h

  • Engine Type: 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 82
  • BootSpace: 430
    • Mileage of 500h Ultra Luxury is 15.4 kmpl....Read More

    Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury Price

    500h Ultra Luxury
    ₹2.25 Crore*On-Road Price
    3456 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,96,73,000
    RTO
    20,21,300
    Insurance
    7,90,091
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,24,84,891
    EMI@4,83,288/mo
    Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    15.4
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine Type
    3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Driving Range
    1263
    Battery
    44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Max Engine Performance
    354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 400 Nm
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Max Motor Performance
    177 bhp 300 Nm
    Engine
    3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height control
    Front Suspension
    Multi-link with air springs, adaptive and ride-height control
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 45 R20
    Ground Clearance
    149
    Length
    5235
    Wheelbase
    3125
    Kerb Weight
    2345
    Height
    1450
    Width
    1900
    Bootspace
    430
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    82
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    22 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    Electric
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    14 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side, 2 Rear Curtain)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
    Interior Colours
    Camel / Black, Brown / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    24 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
    Lexus LS 500h Ultra Luxury EMI
    EMI4,34,959 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,02,36,401
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,02,36,401
    Interest Amount
    58,61,150
    Payable Amount
    2,60,97,551

    Lexus LS other Variants

    500h Luxury
    ₹2.19 Crore*On-Road Price
    3456 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,91,32,000
    RTO
    19,67,200
    Insurance
    7,69,229
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,18,68,929
    EMI@4,70,049/mo
    500h Nishijin
    ₹2.54 Crore*On-Road Price
    3456 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Lexus LS Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400d 4MATIC

    1.57 - 2.19 Cr
    LS vs S-Class

