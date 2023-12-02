Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3456 cc
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
LS is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of LS 500h Ultra Luxury in Delhi is Rs. 2.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 500h
LS is a 5 seater Sedan which has 3 variants. The price of LS 500h Ultra Luxury in Delhi is Rs. 2.25 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 500h Ultra Luxury is 82 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price