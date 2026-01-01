|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 7 Series 740d M Sport, equipped with a B57 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.13 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 7 Series deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.55 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 7 Series 740d M Sport is available in 7 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic.
The 7 Series 740d M Sport is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 281 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 650 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm of torque.
In the 7 Series's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the Porsche Panamera priced between ₹1.7 Cr - 2.34 Cr.
The 7 Series 740d M Sport has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.