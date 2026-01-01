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BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.13 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
BMW 7 Series Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage16.55 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 7 Series specs and features

7 Series 740d M Sport

7 Series 740d M Sport Prices

The 7 Series 740d M Sport, equipped with a B57 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.13 Crore (ex-showroom).

7 Series 740d M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 7 Series deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.55 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

7 Series 740d M Sport Colours

The 7 Series 740d M Sport is available in 7 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White Metallic, Oxide Grey Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic.

7 Series 740d M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 7 Series 740d M Sport is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 281 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 650 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm of torque.

7 Series 740d M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 7 Series's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the Porsche Panamera priced between ₹1.7 Cr - 2.34 Cr.

7 Series 740d M Sport Specs & Features

The 7 Series 740d M Sport has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport Price

7 Series 740d M Sport

₹2.13 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,45,000
RTO
23,34,625
Insurance
7,35,024
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,15,149
EMI@4,58,146/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1500-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.55 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
281 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
17 rpm, 200 Nm
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5391 mm
Height
1544 mm
Width
1950 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Painted
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
18
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Center)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Merino Amarone/Merino Smoke White/Merino Mocha/Merino Black/Merino Tartufo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (backrest bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport EMI
EMI4,12,331 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,91,83,634
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,91,83,634
Interest Amount
55,56,233
Payable Amount
2,47,39,867

BMW 7 Series other Variants

7 Series 740i M Sport

₹2.05 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,45,000
RTO
18,48,500
Insurance
7,23,455
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,05,17,455
EMI@4,41,000/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW 7 Series Alternatives

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
7 SeriesvsQuattroporte
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.7 - 2.34 Cr
+6
7 SeriesvsPanamera
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
7 SeriesvsGhibli
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
+4
7 Seriesvse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
+2
7 SeriesvsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
7 SeriesvsM5

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