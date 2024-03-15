Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|16.55 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
7 Series is a 5 seater Sedan which has 2 variants. The price of 7 Series 740d M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.11 Crore. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: