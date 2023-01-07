Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Engine Type
|Electric
|3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|Driving Range
|625 Km
|1263
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.7 seconds
|-
|Battery
|101.7 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|44 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Max Motor Performance
|536 bhp 745 Nm
|177 bhp 300 Nm
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|240 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,03,37,617
|₹2,18,68,929
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,95,00,000
|₹1,91,32,000
|RTO
|₹58,000
|₹19,67,200
|Insurance
|₹7,79,117
|₹7,69,229
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,37,134
|₹4,70,048