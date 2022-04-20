HT Auto
BMW i7 electric sedan: Luxury on wheels

BMW has taken the covers off the new 7 Series, which also has i7 electric sedan. Set to take on Mercedes EQS in the super luxury electric sedan category, the i7 offers a massive 31-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen inside. Here is a quick look.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2022, 07:07 PM

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 07:07 PM IST
TAGS: BMW i7 2023 i7 i7 2023 2023 BMW i7 Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Mercedes EQS EQS
