In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
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