Upcoming Audi Q9 interior revealed ahead of global debut

Audi has revealed the interior of the upcoming Q9 ahead of the SUV’s global debut on July 29, 2026. The new flagship Audi Q9 SUV is placing a strong emphasis on cabin comfort, technology and practicality. The German carmaker has promised features such as electrically operated doors, a panoramic roof with adjustable transparency and a Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system.

Audi Q9: Luxury-focused interiors

The Audi Q9’s interior has been designed around space and passenger comfort. Audi says buyers will be able to choose between six-seat and seven-seat layouts, depending on their requirements. The six-seat version is aimed at offering a more premium experience, with electrically adjustable second-row captain seats that also feature ventilation.

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For family buyers, the seven-seat layout adds greater flexibility. Audi says all three seats in the second row can accommodate child seats, while the third-row backrests can be folded electronically when more luggage room is needed.

The front seats will also offer ventilation and massage functions, adding to the luxury-focused setup.

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Audi Q9: Electric doors and panoramic roof

One of the standout features in the Q9 is the introduction of electrically operated doors, a first for an Audi model. The doors can be controlled using the key, the myAudi app, the infotainment system, the brake pedal or the seatbelt buckle.

Audi says the system also uses surround sensors with obstacle detection to prevent the doors from opening into nearby objects or passing traffic. The feature is intended to improve convenience and safety in tight parking conditions.

Another major highlight is the large panoramic sunroof, which spans around 1.5 square metres. The roof can switch between transparent and opaque modes across nine separate sections, eliminating the need for a conventional sunblind. In higher trims, the roof also receives integrated LED lighting with 30 selectable colours.

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Audi Q9: Technology and features

The Q9 will feature a three-screen display layout along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other convenience features include dual wireless phone chargers, four-zone climate control, powered seats and multiple USB-C charging ports.

Audi has also equipped the SUV with a Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system. The setup includes headrest speakers and seat-mounted actuators designed to create a more immersive audio experience.

Ambient lighting stretches across the dashboard and doors, while a full-width interaction light strip responds to vehicle functions and music playback.

Audi Q9: Exterior, India launch and rivals

While the focus of the announcement remains on the interior, Audi has also previewed parts of the exterior design, including a large grille, connected LED tail-lamps and illuminated Audi badges.

The Q9 is expected to arrive in India during the second half of 2027 with an estimated starting price of around ₹1.50 crore (ex-showroom). It will rival the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Defender 130.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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