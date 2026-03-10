Audi SQ8 bookings open in India, launch on March 17

Audi India has officially opened bookings for the new Audi SQ8 ahead of its launch on March 17, 2026. The performance-oriented luxury SUV can be reserved with an initial booking amount of ₹5,00,000 through the official Audi India website or via the myAudi connect app.

Positioned within Audi’s flagship Q range, the SQ8 blends the practicality of a large luxury SUV with the performance credentials of Audi’s S division. The model will expand the brand’s high performance SUV portfolio in India, sitting below the more extreme RS Q8.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Audi SQ8 Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.13 - 2.34 Cr Alert Me When Launched Audi Q8 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.17 Cr Compare View Offers Land Rover Defender 4999 cc 4999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.03 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLE 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 99 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2894 cc 2894 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Audi SQ8: Design

The Audi SQ8 retains the familiar coupe-like silhouette of the Q8 but features several visual upgrades that highlight its sportier character. At the front, it gets a large grille finished with a silver surround and distinctive patterned inserts, while LED Matrix headlamps are offered as standard.

The front bumper has been redesigned with more sculpted air inlets, giving the SUV a sharper look. Additional silver accents can be seen on the ORVM housings, along the lower door trims and across the rear bumper.

Globally, the SQ8 is offered with alloy wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches. Certain markets also get carbon ceramic brake discs as standard. While the overall shape remains similar to the regular Q8, these subtle changes give the SQ8 a noticeably sportier stance without going as extreme as the RS variant.

Audi SQ8: Engine and performance

Powering the Audi SQ8 is a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8 TFSI petrol engine. The unit produces 507 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, delivering strong performance despite the SUV’s size.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission paired with Audi’s quattro permanent all wheel drive system. The setup also features a self-locking centre differential, adaptive air suspension sport and all wheel steering.

According to Audi, the SQ8 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

With the introduction of the SQ8, Audi India is expanding its flagship SUV lineup for buyers who want V8 performance and sharper styling, but do not necessarily want the extreme character of the RS Q8.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: