Third-gen Audi Q7 launched in the UK; Will it come to India?

German automaker Audi has introduced the next-generation Q7 in the UK, updating its seven-seat luxury SUV with revised styling, better technology, enhanced comfort and efficiency. The new-gen Q7 is available for order in the UK, with prices starting at £81,665, which amounts to approximately ₹1.04 crore (on-the-road).

Audi has launched the next-generation Q7 in the UK with a 299 PS mild-hybrid V6 diesel, three trims, upgraded technology and luxury features. It is expected to come to India, however the timeline of its arrival stays uncertain

Next-Gen Audi Q7: Powertrain

Powering the updated Q7 is a 3.0-litre V6 TDI diesel engine paired with Audi's MHEV Plus mild-hybrid technology. The electrified powertrain produces 299 PS and 630 Nm of peak torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Audi A5 ₹50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹65,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Audi A2 ₹20 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹26,200/ month Check Eligibility Audi RS5 ₹1.07 Cr EMI starting at just ₹2,41,900/ month Check Eligibility Audi A6 ₹63.74 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,31,400/ month Check Eligibility Audi A4 ₹46.41 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹99,500/ month Check Eligibility Audi SQ8 ₹1.78 Cr EMI starting at just ₹2,32,400/ month Check Eligibility

Standard quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering ensure a balance of dynamic performance, stability and ride comfort across a variety of driving conditions. Not only that, but the new Audi Q7 is offered in three trim levels: S line, Edition 1 and Vorsprung.

Next-Gen Audi Q7: S Line

The entry-level S line comes equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators, S line exterior styling, aluminium roof rails, privacy glass and a power-operated tailgate. Inside, buyers get a seven-seat layout with electrically adjustable and heated front sport seats, Dinamica microfibre trim, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control and dark brushed aluminium inlays. Technology highlights include an 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch passenger display, wireless smartphone integration, dual wireless charging pads and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features such as Adaptive Cruise Assist, Park Assist Plus, surround-view cameras and lane departure warning.

Next-Gen Audi Q7: Edition 1

The Edition 1 trim enhances the SUV's visual appeal with 22-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, black exterior styling elements, red brake callipers, dark chrome exhaust finishers and additional digital lighting signatures. The cabin receives perforated Fine Nappa leather upholstery with contrast stitching, illuminated sport seats, a heated steering wheel, heated armrests, ventilated and massaging front seats, along with heated second- and third-row seats for improved passenger comfort.

Next-Gen Audi Q7: Vorsprung

Positioned at the top of the range, the Vorsprung trim introduces the highest level of luxury and technology. It features 23-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels—the largest ever fitted to the Q7—along with Digital Matrix LED headlights, third-generation OLED rear lights, an illuminated Singleframe grille, illuminated rear Audi rings, a panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency and powered soft-closing doors.

Also Read : Range Rover SV Ultra launched in India at ₹3.80 crore with world-first electrostatic audio

Next-Gen Audi Q7: Interior

Inside, the current flagship variant offers four-zone climate control, enhanced ambient lighting, carbon-fibre interior trim, an air quality package with a fragrance function, and a Bang & Olufsen 4D Premium audio system featuring 22 speakers, integrated headrest speakers, and seat-mounted bass actuators. It also receives upgraded driver-assistance technologies, including a head-up display, Park Assist Pro with remote parking functionality, Adaptive Cruise Assist Plus, 3D surround-view cameras, and enhanced emergency braking systems.

The Audi Q7 will be replaced as the flagship three-row seven-seater SUV later this year, after the launch of the Audi Q9. The next-gen Audi Q7 is expected to come to India and replace the older iteration in the Indian market. However, the timeline of the Audi Q7's launch remains uncertain.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: