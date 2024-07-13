Next-gen Audi A5 teased ahead of debut, new A6 e-tron & Q5 to arrive this year

Audi has dropped the first official teaser for the new-generation A5 ahead of its world premiere scheduled on July 16, 2024. The new Audi A5 will step into the shoes of the current Audi A4 is all set to be discontinued and will arrive in Sportback and Avant body styles. The German automaker has also announced that it will bring the all-electric A6 e-tron to the market later this month, while the next-generation Audi Q5 is also slated for debut towards the end of the year.

The new-generation Audi A5 will have its world premiere on July 16, while Audi will bring the A6 e-tron electric sedan towards the end of the month, f

2025 Audi A5

The teaser sketch for the Audi A5 shows the rear profile of the Avant (estate) version. This includes the full-width taillights that are likely to incorporate the brand’s OLED technology. The raked rear windscreen and a pronounced spoiler are also evident and give the model a sportier stance over the outgoing A4 Avant.

The Audi A6 e-tron concept with 700 km of range was first unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show

Notably, the Audi A5 Sportback is the model India is likely to get as a replacement for the A4. The three-box sedan body style of the A4 will be replaced with a sportier notchback styling on the A5 but expect to see a potentially larger car with more space and creature comforts. Notably, the next-gen A5 will spawn hotter models like the S5 Sportback and RS5 Avant.

Confirming the new A5’s arrival, Gernot Döllner, CEO - Audi, said, “The new Audi A5 family will celebrate its world premiere on July 16 and represents the beginning of the next generation of combustion engines, which will be more efficient thanks to partially electric driving."

“Over the coming years, we will expand our range of electric models step by step. At the same time, we will rejuvenate our portfolio of models with combustion engines. This will give us a robust and flexible position as we transition to an all-electric portfolio," he added.

The new Audi A5 is expected to get mild-hybrid tech, alongside plug-in hybrid versions, depending on the market. The A5 PHEV is expected to offer about 100 km of electric-only range when it arrives. That said, an electric alternative won’t be on the cards. Instead, Audi will bring an all-new EV about the same size as the current A4 (A4 e-tron?), which is expected to arrive later in the decade.

The Audi Q5 is the brand's bestselling SUV and the upcoming third generation will arrive with significant upgrades including partially electrified engines

New Audi A6 e-tron, next-gen Q5 SUV

The Audi CEO also revealed details about the upcoming A6 e-tron. He confirmed that this will be the first electric Audi available at launch in Sportback and Avant body styles. Döllner called the design “striking" while adding that the model will offer “outstanding performance, efficiency, and range."

Meanwhile, the third-generation Audi Q5 will see significant upgrades to the brand’s most successful SUV. Audi has confirmed that the new Q5 will get internal combustion engines with partial electrification when it arrives.

The new Audi Q5, A6 e-tron and A5 are expected to make their way to the Indian market with the models likely to start arriving as early as next year onwards. But the automaker will first introduce the all-new Q6 e-tron that made its global debut earlier this year and could be the brand’s first EV to be locally assembled in the country.

