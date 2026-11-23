Ferrari has unveiled the 296 Challenge Stradale, a road-legal, track-focused supercar that brings technology and engineering inspired by its racing programme to a road-going model. Revealed alongside the 296 Challenge Evo race car at the 2026 Ferrari Finali Mondiali in Barcelona, Spain, the new model revives the Challenge Stradale nameplate, which was last used on the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale in 2003.

The 296 Challenge Stradale is based on the 296 GTB but takes a different approach to performance. It gets rid of the standard car's hybrid assistance, adopts a more focused chassis setup and features extensive aerodynamic changes. Ferrari says the objective is to deliver a more direct and physical driving experience, with a stronger connection between the driver and the car.

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Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale: Engine and performance

Powering the 296 Challenge Stradale is a 3.0-litre, 120-degree twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 670hp at 8,000rpm and 740Nm of torque at 6,250rpm. Unlike the 296 GTB, the engine does not get any hybrid assistance and is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The removal of the hybrid system, along with the use of lightweight components, has helped Ferrari bring the car's claimed dry weight down to 1,330kg. This makes it 140kg lighter than the 296 GTB. Ferrari claims the supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200kph in 7.9 seconds. Its top speed is rated at over 300kph.

The 296 Challenge Stradale has also completed a lap of Ferrari's Fiorano test track in a claimed 1 minute and 18.5 seconds, underlining its track-focused credentials.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale: Design and aerodynamics

The exterior gets several changes over the 296 GTB, with a redesigned front splitter, additional aerodynamic elements, a fixed rear wing and a fully enclosed underbody. The changes are designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency and increase downforce at high speeds.

Ferrari claims the aerodynamic package generates 617kg of downforce at 250kph, which is 72 per cent more than the 296 GTB. The supercar also gets a new twin-exit exhaust system with larger tailpipes, designed to reduce back pressure and enhance the V6 engine's higher-pitched exhaust note. An optional track-only exhaust system is also available, although it can only be installed or removed at an authorised Ferrari dealership.

The chassis has received revisions to its suspension geometry, spring rates and semi-active damper calibration. Ferrari claims these changes deliver a 7 per cent improvement in lateral performance, 34 per cent better stability and a 68 per cent reduction in roll gradient compared to the 296 GTB.

Braking duties are handled by carbon-ceramic brakes, while the car rides on Pirelli P Zero R or P Zero Trofeo RS tyres developed specifically for the model.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale: Interior

The cabin retains the basic layout of the 296 GTB but adopts a more minimalist approach to reduce weight and create a race-car-inspired environment. The door panels are made from single-piece carbon fibre components and do away with conventional armrests and storage pockets.

Ferrari also offers an option to remove additional interior trim beneath the seats, sections of the lower carpet and the trim beneath the centre console. This leaves parts of the car's structure exposed and further reinforces its track-focused character. Tubular racing seats and pared-back materials add to the competition-inspired cabin.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Evo also unveiled

Alongside the road-legal Challenge Stradale, Ferrari has also introduced the 296 Challenge Evo, an updated version of its 296 Challenge race car developed for the Ferrari Challenge one-make racing series.

The 296 Challenge Evo uses the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 architecture without hybrid assistance, but produces 700hp and 740Nm of torque. It gets a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a revised aerodynamic package with High Downforce and Low Drag configurations.

Ferrari claims the Evo generates 12 per cent more maximum downforce than the standard 296 Challenge, adding 100kg at 250kph. Its Low Drag configuration also reduces aerodynamic drag by 4 per cent. The race car is scheduled to make its competitive debut in the 2027 Ferrari Challenge season, initially in Europe and North America.

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