Volkswagen Tengo compact SUV enters production ahead of 2027 launch; India-spec SUV also on the way
- Volkswagen has begun producing the Tengo, a sub-4-metre SUV developed for African markets, at its Kariega plant in South Africa. The model is due on sale in early 2027 and is based on Brazil’s Tera. Volkswagen has separately confirmed plans for a locally developed compact SUV in India next year.
Volkswagen Tengo is the right-hand-drive derivative of the Tera, which is on sale in Brazil.
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First Published Date: 23 Nov 2026, 10:30 am IST
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