The Skoda Octavia RS has made its return to the Indian market as a limited-run performance sedan, priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the new RS variant brings significant design and performance upgrades over the standard Octavia. First unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it marks the reintroduction of one of Skoda’s most popular nameplates among enthusiasts. The limited-run model has witnessed overwhelming demand, with all 100 units allocated for India sold out within 20 minutes of opening pre-bookings. The Octavia RS represents Skoda’s renewed focus on offering enthusiast-oriented vehicles in the premium sedan segment, blending practicality with performance.
The Skoda Octavia RS is priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available exclusively in a single variant. Given its CBU import status, the pricing reflects its positioning as a premium performance offering. Customers purchasing the car also receive ownership benefits such as a 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty package and complimentary 4-year roadside assistance, ensuring peace of mind alongside exclusivity.
Deliveries for the new Skoda Octavia RS are scheduled to commence on November 6, 2025. The launch marks the performance sedan’s official return to India after a gap of several years, with the RS badge making a reappearance in a more technologically advanced and feature-loaded avatar.
The Octavia RS is available in a single, fully-loaded trim. Skoda offers the sedan in five exterior colour options — Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red. Each shade complements the car’s aggressive design language and premium finish, with gloss black detailing and RS-specific styling cues that set it apart from the standard Octavia.
While Skoda has not revealed the official mileage figures for the Octavia RS, the 2.0-litre TSI engine is expected to deliver efficiency figures in the range of 13–15 km/l, depending on driving conditions. The sedan’s powertrain prioritises performance and responsiveness over outright economy, aligning with its positioning as a driver-focused machine.
The Skoda Octavia RS distinguishes itself through a series of sporty exterior enhancements and premium interior appointments. The exterior features exclusive RS badging, gloss black accents across the grille, window surrounds, and mirrors, and a honeycomb mesh front grille accompanied by larger air intakes. At the rear, the sedan sports a black diffuser and dual black-finished exhaust tips, further accentuating its performance identity. The 19-inch Elias anthracite alloy wheels add to its aggressive stance while retaining the Octavia’s practical proportions.
Inside, the Octavia RS’s cabin carries the RS treatment with a combination of Suedia and leather upholstery, highlighted by red contrast stitching. The sports seats are electrically adjustable and feature memory, heating, and massage functions for additional comfort. The interior also includes a flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium-finished pedals, ambient lighting, and premium soft-touch materials. Technology highlights include a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
In terms of safety, the Octavia RS integrates Skoda’s latest ADAS suite, comprising adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping and departure assists, and parking assistance systems. The model is equipped with 10 airbags, a 360-degree Area View camera, ISOFIX mounts, a head-up display, and a comprehensive stability management system to ensure occupant protection and driving confidence.
The safety credentials of the Octavia RS are among the most comprehensive in its class. Along with 10 airbags and a full suite of driver assistance technologies, the sedan incorporates adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation to enhance driver alertness. Lane assist and parking assist systems further simplify maneuvering, while Skoda’s latest chassis control systems contribute to high-speed stability and predictable dynamics. ISOFIX child-seat anchors and a rigid body structure underline the RS’s dual focus on performance and occupant safety.
Being a limited-run model imported as a CBU, the Octavia RS does not come with introductory discounts or finance offers. However, customers receive a comprehensive ownership experience including a 4-year/1,00,000 km standard warranty, 4-year roadside assistance coverage, and extended service support through Skoda’s premium dealership network.
The Skoda Octavia RS competes with a range of premium sedans in the Indian market. It primarily rivals entry-level German models such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, while also offering an alternative to the Toyota Camry hybrid and the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Skoda showcased the bold and beautiful Octavia RS in bright Mamba Green at the Bharat Mobility Global expo. The car attracted large numbers of eyeballs and raised enthusiasm amongst petrolheads. To the enthusiast's happiness, the Skoda Octavia RS was finally launched in India at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, only 100 units were allotted to the Indian market. These sold out almost instantly. We got our hands on one while being on the racetrack. It absolutely took us by surprise.
And then Skoda did something no one really expected at the time. It decided to give this suave, executive-friendly sedan a proper wild streak. Enter the Octavia vRS, a car that looked naive on the outside but carried a mischievous grin under the hood. It turned from a smart corporate choice into an enthusiast badge of honour. For enthusiasts, it was the very first time that something like a practical family car could make hearts race every time they'd get behind the wheel. That’s what started the RS story in India.
People started modifying these sedans to produce more horsepower, creating all kinds of builds. Some sleeper builds could even give sports cars a run for their money, as evidenced on YouTube in the 2010s. However, fans were disheartened in 2023 to receive news that the sedan was being discontinued. Enough history lessons, cutting back to 2025, the Czech-built car got enthusiasts going wild at the Auto Show. And I recently got to experience it in the flesh, too.
Let's talk looks first because what's a movie without buildup, right? The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS comes in five scintillating shades, including Mamba Green, Magic Black, Candy White, Race Blue, and Velvet Red. Regardless of the shade, the Octavia RS will steal your heart with its sophisticated design. There are a few updates to the fascia, which make the car look much sharper than before. The bumper has been updated to look bolder with sharper cuts, and the LED DRLs have been updated to a new style, too. There are functional air vents on each side of the bumper that, in combination with the car's new aero-styled alloys, are expected to make it more aerodynamic. The grille is now larger, and the nose is low-slung, which makes the Octavia look like a supermodel posing for a magazine cover.
The luring does not stop there. Move to the rear, and the angled taillamps, together with the blacked-out spoiler, add a ton of character to the design. The super slim twin exhausts whisper, “I have got a beast hiding inside, but don't let anyone know." Similarly, the vRS badges at the front and rear are just as subtle and patiently waiting for you to discover what they mean. The highlight, at the side profile of the car, is its sloping coupe-ish roofline. Smooth, as opposed to the sharper cuts at the front and rear. The 19-inch alloy wheels could look better without the aero spokes, but then you win some and you lose some. Peeking from behind the alloy wheels are the angry red callipers placed on both the front and the rear of the car.
Typical of the Volkswagen Auto Group (VAG), the Octavia RS's dashboard sticks to the bare minimums of 2025. A touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver's display, and a few buttons. However, it does not feel dated in any sense. I prefer to call it driver-focused. The steering wheel also feels phenomenal to hold. Most of the adjustments on the driver's display are adjustable through the buttons on the steering wheel. For everything else, there is the 13-inch touchscreen. Now, both these screens get modern graphics and a fairly easy-to-use interface.
There are the ‘simply clever’ things inside the cabin that every Skoda offers, like a bin in the driver's door, an umbrella, and so on. And it packs every amenity one could want, from wireless charging to electronically controlled seats. The seats themselves are quite supportive and are finished in Suede and leatherette. There is a Suede pad with red stitching on the passenger side of the dashboard, adding texture to the all-black cabin. The centre console has a toggle switch for gear selection, which does not hold true to the RS vibe. The rear seat also gets a decent amount of practically usable space for three adults. But that's not what anyone would want to buy this car for, would they?
Refinement levels are more than sufficient. To the enthusiast's dissent, the exhaust growl feels subdued, even in Sport mode. With the product's phenomenal fit and finish, unusual cabin noise remains out of the question.
Let’s get to what you really want to know: how it drives. Now, I must be careful here not to let much of my inner enthusiast out and give you an unbiased review of the sedan. However, the sedan is built to bring precisely that out in absolutely anyone. Driving the Skoda Octavia RS around the Buddh International Circuit, I was not able to test how it would handle the challenges a sedan usually faces in the city. But all that I could test managed to put a grin on my face. The tech and the grunt combined make for a decent package on the track.
The Octavia RS to this day remains true to its flavour of everyday practicality, intertwined with a bucket load of sportiness. When you push the accelerator, you do get pushed back in the seat. However, it's not an aggressive push but rather a linear one. The transmission reminds you that it's still an executive sedan rather than a sports car. All said and done, this linear push does take the car from 0 to 100 km/h in about 6.4 seconds.
Where the Octavia RS shines, though, is in corners. Turn the wheel and see the 4.7 metre sedan change direction like a hummingbird. One of the perks of having a Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) is the freedom of flicking your vehicle into a corner while you hold onto the gas without the stress of oversteering. And that is the case with this sedan as well. What helps its case further is the XDS+ differential, making it stick, even if all hell breaks loose. Switching directions makes you feel a slight amount of body roll, which isn't much of a dealbreaker but worth mentioning.
The unit I drove had been going around the track since morning and started shuddering while braking. The braking performance remained surefooted regardless. The pedal feel was absolutely on point, and it provided just enough resistance under harsh braking to make you feel confident.
Unfortunately, with only 100 units allotted, it’s already sold out. The Skoda Octavia is a thoroughbred hot-hatch at its core, except it's not a hatchback. What makes it great is its practicality, along with all that performance. The Skoda Octavia will easily find space inside the garage of an enthusiast dad. And it's the kind of car that will be there till the kids grow older and learn to drive. It might even just convert a kid or two to an enthusiast just by being there. That, of course, is if you can get your hands on one.
