The Skoda Octavia RS has made its return to the Indian market as a limited-run performance sedan, priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the new RS variant brings significant design and performance upgrades over the standard Octavia. First unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it marks the reintroduction of one of Skoda’s most popular nameplates among enthusiasts. The limited-run model has witnessed overwhelming demand, with all 100 units allocated for India sold out within 20 minutes of opening pre-bookings. The Octavia RS represents Skoda’s renewed focus on offering enthusiast-oriented vehicles in the premium sedan segment, blending practicality with performance.

Skoda Octavia RS: Price

The Skoda Octavia RS is priced at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available exclusively in a single variant. Given its CBU import status, the pricing reflects its positioning as a premium performance offering. Customers purchasing the car also receive ownership benefits such as a 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty package and complimentary 4-year roadside assistance, ensuring peace of mind alongside exclusivity.

Skoda Octavia RS: Launch Date

Deliveries for the new Skoda Octavia RS are scheduled to commence on November 6, 2025. The launch marks the performance sedan’s official return to India after a gap of several years, with the RS badge making a reappearance in a more technologically advanced and feature-loaded avatar.

Skoda Octavia RS: Variants & Colours

The Octavia RS is available in a single, fully-loaded trim. Skoda offers the sedan in five exterior colour options — Mamba Green, Candy White, Race Blue, Magic Black, and Velvet Red. Each shade complements the car’s aggressive design language and premium finish, with gloss black detailing and RS-specific styling cues that set it apart from the standard Octavia.

Skoda Octavia RS: Mileage

While Skoda has not revealed the official mileage figures for the Octavia RS, the 2.0-litre TSI engine is expected to deliver efficiency figures in the range of 13–15 km/l, depending on driving conditions. The sedan’s powertrain prioritises performance and responsiveness over outright economy, aligning with its positioning as a driver-focused machine.

Skoda Octavia RS: Specs & Features

The Skoda Octavia RS distinguishes itself through a series of sporty exterior enhancements and premium interior appointments. The exterior features exclusive RS badging, gloss black accents across the grille, window surrounds, and mirrors, and a honeycomb mesh front grille accompanied by larger air intakes. At the rear, the sedan sports a black diffuser and dual black-finished exhaust tips, further accentuating its performance identity. The 19-inch Elias anthracite alloy wheels add to its aggressive stance while retaining the Octavia’s practical proportions.

Inside, the Octavia RS’s cabin carries the RS treatment with a combination of Suedia and leather upholstery, highlighted by red contrast stitching. The sports seats are electrically adjustable and feature memory, heating, and massage functions for additional comfort. The interior also includes a flat-bottomed steering wheel, aluminium-finished pedals, ambient lighting, and premium soft-touch materials. Technology highlights include a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

In terms of safety, the Octavia RS integrates Skoda’s latest ADAS suite, comprising adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping and departure assists, and parking assistance systems. The model is equipped with 10 airbags, a 360-degree Area View camera, ISOFIX mounts, a head-up display, and a comprehensive stability management system to ensure occupant protection and driving confidence.

Skoda Octavia RS: Safety

The safety credentials of the Octavia RS are among the most comprehensive in its class. Along with 10 airbags and a full suite of driver assistance technologies, the sedan incorporates adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation to enhance driver alertness. Lane assist and parking assist systems further simplify maneuvering, while Skoda’s latest chassis control systems contribute to high-speed stability and predictable dynamics. ISOFIX child-seat anchors and a rigid body structure underline the RS’s dual focus on performance and occupant safety.

Skoda Octavia RS: Offers & Deals

Being a limited-run model imported as a CBU, the Octavia RS does not come with introductory discounts or finance offers. However, customers receive a comprehensive ownership experience including a 4-year/1,00,000 km standard warranty, 4-year roadside assistance coverage, and extended service support through Skoda’s premium dealership network.

Skoda Octavia RS: Rivals

The Skoda Octavia RS competes with a range of premium sedans in the Indian market. It primarily rivals entry-level German models such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, while also offering an alternative to the Toyota Camry hybrid and the Volkswagen Golf GTI.