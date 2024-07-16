New-generation Audi A5 breaks cover, replaces the A4 sedan globally

The Audi A4 is officially dead as the German auto giant has pulled the wraps off the new-generation A5 model line. The 2025 Audi A5 replaces the Audi A4 in the brand’s global lineup, which has been on sale for 30 years. The A5 now steps in place of the iconic luxury sedan as the brand’s new offering in the compact luxury sedan space. The move is in line with Audi’s decision to make the odd-numbered plates powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), while the even-numbered cars will go electric. This will also mark the return of the Audi A4 in the future with an all-electric powertrain.

The 2025 Audi A5 replaces the Audi A4 in its global lineup, marking an end for the model after 30 years, and will continue the legacy with a revamped

2025 Audi A5: New Platform

The new Audi A5 is based on the brand’s latest Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. The offering will be sold in the Sportback (sedan) and Avant (estate) body styles with the former being more relevant for the Indian market. The styling is sharper than its predecessor with a larger grille and massive air vents on either side. The LED DRL styling is new to the headlamp cluster.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Audi A4 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 3 Series 2998.0 cc 2998.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 42.30 - 62.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 1950.0 cc 1950.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 45.80 - 46 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Audi Q3 Sportback 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 51.43 - 55.71 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Audi Q5 Bold Edition launched in India at ₹72.30 lakh. Check what's different

The rear taillights sport the second generation OLED units with 60 segments per digital panel. These lights can also warn other road users via funky shapes about hazards ahead. The coupe roofline isn’t as dynamic as the older version, which should translate to more cabin space. Audi will have the A5 only as a four-door version with no plans to bring the coupe or convertible models.

The cabin switches to an all-new layout on the new-gen A5 with dual screens for the Virtual Cockpit and infotainment system and a third screen for the front passenger

2025 Audi A5 Cabin

The cabin has been upgraded with a completely new interior layout. The vertically stacked twin display on the centre console is gone and makes way for a new twin MMI infotainment unit integrating the Virtual Cockpit instrument console (11.9-inch) and infotainment screen. A third 10.9-inch display is present bringing details for the front seat passenger, which will display the navigation or even let the passenger stream video content. Furthermore, the car gets a Bang & Olufsen sound system with speakers integrated into the headrest.

The system gets a dual-zone feature that allows the passenger to listen to music without disturbing the driver. The new A5 also has a head-up display (HUD) unit that can be configured according to the driver’s needs, and there is an option to control the vehicle and infotainment functions via the HUD unit.

The new A5 is longer than its predecessor with a larger wheelbase liberating more room in the cabin. The panoramic sunroof is standard across most variants, while the top trims get the electrochromatic roof with six adjustments.

The new Audi A5 and S5 will be available with the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre engine options

2025 Audi A5 Specifications

Engine options on the Audi A5 lineup include the 2.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine tuned for 148 bhp, while a 201 bhp version will be available in certain markets. Power will go to the front wheels and all four wheels respectively. The model also gets a 2.0-litre TDI with 201 bhp and comes equipped with the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology churning out 400 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the more powerful Audi S5 will draw power from the 3.0-litre V6 TFSI with 362 bhp.

The new Audi A5 and S5 will be available in Sportback and Avant options, depending on the market. The model will compete against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, and Lexus ES in the segment. Expect the model to arrive in India sometime next year and the model is likely to be locally assembled.

First Published Date: