Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda civic comes in six petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The civic measures 4,656 mm in length, 1,799 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. A five-seat model, Honda civic sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda civic price starts at ₹ 17.94 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda civic comes in 10 variants. Honda civic top variant price is ₹ 22.35 Lakhs.
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX CVT Petrol
₹19.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Civic VX CVT Petrol
₹19.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Civic VX MT Diesel
₹20.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
VX MT Diesel
₹20.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
Civic ZX CVT Petrol
₹21.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX CVT Petrol
₹21.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX MT Diesel
₹22.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
Civic ZX MT Diesel
₹22.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price