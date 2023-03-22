HT Auto
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Honda civic

17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda civic is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda civic Specs

Honda civic comes in six petrol variant and four diesel variant options. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The civic measures 4,656 mm in length, 1,799 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Honda civic Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Civic ZX MT Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
i-DTEC
Driving Range
1123.3 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.9 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1597 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
215 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multilink
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 50 R17
Kerb Weight
1358 kg
Height
1433 mm
Width
1799 mm
Length
4656 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
430 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Gesture Control
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Beige and Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Honda civic Alternatives

UPCOMING
MG RC-6

MG RC-6

18 Lakhs Onwards
Check RC-6 details
View similar Cars

Honda civic News

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing a steering wheel issue that could affect 238,000 units of Honda Civic from the 2022 and 2023 model years.
Honda to recall 2.38 lakh Civic in this country; blame it on steering issue
22 Mar 2023
Motorists navigate huge potholes on the road near Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) shared a report recently which says that road accidents caused by potholes led to death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020.
Pothole woes: High courts pull up Mumbai, Bengaluru civic bodies for negligence
23 Sept 2022
New Honda Civic Type R comes with a bold front fascia and significant design updates compared to the outgoing model.
Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of debut on July 20, gets a bolder fascia
12 Jul 2022
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
13 May 2022
NDMC will focus on purchase of electric vehicles, setting up more than 100 EV charging points and tie up with renewable power providers in its upcoming civic body budget.
Electric vehicles, EV infrastructure gets prominence in Delhi civic budget plan
8 Jan 2022
View all
 

Honda civic Variants & Price List

Honda civic price starts at ₹ 17.94 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 22.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda civic comes in 10 variants. Honda civic top variant price is ₹ 22.35 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V CVT Petrol
17.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Civic V CVT Petrol
17.94 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VX CVT Petrol
19.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Civic VX CVT Petrol
19.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Civic VX MT Diesel
20.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
VX MT Diesel
20.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
Civic ZX CVT Petrol
21.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX CVT Petrol
21.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX MT Diesel
22.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
Civic ZX MT Diesel
22.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1597 cc
Diesel
Manual
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Honda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Honda Cars

Trending Honda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Honda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details