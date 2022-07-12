HT Auto
Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of debut on July 20, gets a bolder fascia

Honda Civic Type R is expected to use the same 2.0-litre engine from outgoing model but with more power and torque on card.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 01:48 PM
The new Honda Civic Type R is all set to break cover on July 20 and ahead of this, the Japanese automaker has teased it through a social post. Besides the US market, one of the major markets for the Honda Civic Type R high-performance model, it will also debut in other markets this month only.

The teaser image hints at the revised front fascia that comes with sharp headlamps incorporating LED projector units and integrated inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights. The black bold hexagonal mesh at the front grille gets red accents adding sportiness. The Red coloured Honda logo along with the R lettering painted in Red enhances the sportiness of the Honda Civic Type R.

The front bumper too has received a significant update through the sculpted lines and big air intake along with the large air dams at both ends. It will stand out from the standard Civic with its bold front fascia. Honda has added a faux carbon fibre splitter just like the outgoing FK8 model. Other design elements include a unique hood, distinctive black wheels with red accents, extended side skirts, and bright Red coloured Brembo brake callipers. It will also get a fixed-wing at the back, a rear diffuser, a revised bumper, and three central tailpipes.

Honda has not revealed any technical specifications about the new Civic Type R. However, it is expected to come with an upgraded version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged VTEC four-cylinder engine.

This same engine in a different tune works under the hood of the outgoing FK8 generation Civic Type R. The engine in the outgoing Civic Type R is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and churns out 320 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a limited-slip differential.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 01:45 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Civic Honda Civic Type R
