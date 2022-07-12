HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile

Maruti Suzuki will take the covers off the Grand Vitara compact SUV on July 20. It is aimed to challenge the dominance of Korean rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 01:02 PM
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.

Maruti Suzuki has shared the first look at the design of the upcoming Grand Vitara compact SUV. In a teaser shared today, India's largest carmaker showcased the profile of the upcoming Grand Vitara. The teaser video shows the SUV in a silhouette, with its character lines clearly visible, giving an idea about its style and characteristics. Maruti Suzuki is all set to officially take the covers off the Grand Vitara SUV on July 20.

The teaser shows that the Maruti Grand Vitara SUV will have a coupe-like profile, which is typical of SUVs available in the compact segment these days. Besides that, the teaser image also shows a strong and muscular shoulder and large windows which will be the key design highlights of the Grand Vitara. The wheels too are large and are expected to be 16-inches or 17-inches in size.

Sharing this teaser image, Maruti Suzuki said that the Grand Vitara will come with a ‘bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, revolutionary powertrains, and segment-leading features’.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had teased the LED taillights of the Grand Vitara SUV.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in two broad variants through its premium Nexa dealerships. Besides the standard variant of Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki will also offer the new compact SUV with a second variant called Intelligent Electric Hybrid. The SUV, which is largely based on Toyota Motor's recently unveiled Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will possibly share the hybrid powertrain from its Japanese technical cousin.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the Grand Vitara SUVs up for bookings for now will only be offered with one colour choice - the Nexa Blue.

The new Grand Vitara is likely be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C series petrol engine combined with an electric motor. The combined power output is expected to be around 105 bhp. Transmission choices could include a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter gearbox.

Besides the Creta and Seltos, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will also take on rivals such as Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and other SUVs in this category. The launch and price of the SUV is expected to be announced closer to the festive season.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 01:02 PM IST
