Kia K4 makes global debut, will rival Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic

Kia has taken the wrap off its second-generation K4 in the global market. It is based on the brand's new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. While the technical specifications have not been unveiled, Kia will make the public debut of the K4 at the New York Auto Show which is scheduled to happen on 27th March. Kia will not be bringing the K4 to the Indian market because as of now, they only have SUVs and MPVs in their lineup which are more popular as compared to sedans.

The 2025 Kia K4 looks in line with some of the latest models to come from the manufacturer such as the EV9, EV5 and the new-gen Carnival which is expected to launch in India later this year. Up-front, there are sharp L-shaped LED headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps. The tiger nose grille has been heavily redesigned and now it looks a lot more subtle as compared to before.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr View Details Kia EV6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 708 km 708 km ₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Kia to hike prices on Sonet, Carens & Seltos by up to 3% from April 1

On the sides, the long bonnet with a swooping roof line can be noticed. Kia has hidden the rear door handles to give a more coupe-like look. There are smart-looking diamond-cut alloy wheels and muscular haunches above the rear wheels. At the rear, the L-shape tail lamps and a large glass area. Kia says that the K4 will be offered in Medium Gray, Slate Green, Canyon Brown, and Onyx Black colour schemes.

Kia has taken a minimalistic approach with the interior of the 2024 K4.

The interior is also an interesting space to be in. As expected, there are twin digital displays that are integrated to look like one large unit. The steering wheel is new and is a multi-functional unit. The centre console is minimalistic with cup holders, gear lever and USB ports. There are physical controls for climate controls and the blower itself is a slim horizontal unit just like we have seen on the Hyundai Verna.

First Published Date: