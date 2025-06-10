Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition revealed as final farewell model for Europe

Honda is officially drawing the curtain on the Civic Type R in Europe with the introduction of the Ultimate Edition, a limited-run swansong for the much-loved hot hatch. As the brand prepares to bow out of the segment due to looming Euro 7 emissions norms, only 40 units of this commemorative model will be produced. Designed as both a celebration and a send-off, the Ultimate Edition marks the end of an era for the Civic Type R in the European market.

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition: Design

With exclusivity in mind, the Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition gets subtle yet striking visual enhancements. The car comes solely in the iconic Championship White paint scheme, now complemented by bold red graphic accents on the bonnet and side doors. To set it apart from the standard FL5 version, the Ultimate Edition also features a black-painted roof, carbonfibre rear wing, and unique 'Ultimate Edition' badging.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 20.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2026 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Honda Cars India offers discounts up to ₹76,100 in May. Check details

While the basic silhouette is unchanged—with its low-sitting posture, massive hood scoop, and bodywork that's all business—the visual updates make the car look even more intent, track-focused. Smoked-out LED headlights give way to a black mesh grille and the obligatory triple exhaust system to further underscore the Civic Type R's motorsports-inspired heritage.

The Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition comes solely in the iconic Championship White paint scheme

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition: Features

Step inside, and the Ultimate Edition embraces the same race-bred ethos. Honda has introduced a fresh carbonfibre finish across the door sills and center console, paired with red floor mats and a Type R logo projector that lights up the ground upon entry. Subtle but thoughtful upgrades include ambient lighting around the cabin, extending to the cupholders, footwells, door panels, and under-seat areas, enhancing the premium sporty feel.

Owners will also receive a special presentation box that includes a numbered plaque denoting the car’s unique position out of the 40 units, a carbonfibre key ring, and a custom car cover—a collectible package to match the exclusivity of the vehicle.

Also Read : Honda Cars India sees May sales slowdown, eyes recovery with improved market conditions

The rest of the interior remains unchanged. Expect red suede-effect sports seats, a Type R-specific steering wheel, and a silver gear lever with red accents. Tech and convenience features include a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and an 8-speaker sound system.

Powering the Ultimate Edition is the same 2.0-litre VTEC turbocharged petrol engine, which outputs 329hp and 420Nm of torque

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition: Specifications

Under the bonnet, Honda has not meddled with the mechanicals. Powering the Ultimate Edition is the same 2.0-litre VTEC turbocharged petrol engine, which outputs 329hp and 420Nm of torque, channelled to the front wheels through a 6-speed manual gearbox.

This powertrain takes a 0-100kph run in a mere 5.4 seconds, and a maximum speed of 275kph. Significantly, the configuration achieved the FL5 Civic Type R's reputation as the quickest front-wheel-drive production vehicle to lap Germany's iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit, with a time of 7 minutes and 44.881 seconds.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: