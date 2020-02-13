Discovery Sport is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE in Delhi is Rs. 78.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Discovery Sport is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE in Delhi is Rs. 78.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of R-Dynamic SE is 70 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 BootSpace: 212 Mileage of R-Dynamic SE is 13.17 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less