HT Auto

Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE

78.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Discovery Sport Key Specs
Engine1999 cc
Mileage13.17 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Discovery Sport specs and features

Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE Latest Updates

Discovery Sport is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE in Delhi is Rs. 78.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 70
  • BootSpace: 212
    Mileage of R-Dynamic SE is 13.17 kmpl.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE Price

    R-Dynamic SE
    ₹78.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    67,82,000
    RTO
    8,54,296
    Insurance
    2,12,167
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    78,94,294
    EMI@1,69,679/mo
    Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    921.9
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    13.17
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    177 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Integral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll bar
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Ground Clearance
    167
    Length
    4600
    Wheelbase
    2741
    Kerb Weight
    2087
    Height
    1724
    Width
    2069
    Bootspace
    212
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    70
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Third Row AC
    Vents on Pillars
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Fixed
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ebony, Light Oyster / Ebony
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE EMI
    EMI1,51,834 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    70,64,066
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    70,64,066
    Interest Amount
    20,45,994
    Payable Amount
    91,10,060

    Land Rover Discovery Sport other Variants

    S
    ₹76.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    65,30,000
    RTO
    8,22,692
    Insurance
    2,05,569
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    76,04,092
    EMI@1,63,442/mo
    R-Dynamic SE Petrol
    ₹77.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Discovery Sp... vs Q5
    Discovery Sp... vs Wrangler
    Discovery Sp... vs XC60
    Discovery Sp... vs X3
