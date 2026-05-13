In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Discovery Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Discovery sport
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4