In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery Sport vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery sport
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.9 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-