Land Rover Discovery Sport vs Mercedes-Benz GLA

Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
S
₹65.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
200
₹43.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I41.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
921.9-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.17-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
177 bhp @ 4000 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Pillars-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,04,09249,29,180
Ex-Showroom Price
65,30,00043,60,000
RTO
8,22,6924,42,330
Insurance
2,05,5691,26,550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,62,4671,05,947
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

