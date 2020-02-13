Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1999 cc
|Mileage
|13.17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
Discovery Sport is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Discovery Sport S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 76.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission
Discovery Sport is a 7 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Discovery Sport S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 76.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S is 70 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price