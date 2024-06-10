Zeiss DriveSafe lenses review: Sharper vision for night drives

As someone who spends a significant amount of time on the road, clear vision at night is paramount. Especially in India, where poorly lit highways and inconsistent headlight use by other drivers are a common occurrence, driving at night can be a nerve-wracking experience. That's why, when I heard about Zeiss DriveSafe lenses, I was eager to put them to the test.

One of the most noticeable improvements came during a winter downpour while driving on the highway. Visibility dropped dramatically, and oncoming headlights with my regular glasses became blinding halos. Switching to the DriveSafe lenses offered a clear difference. The glare was significantly reduced, allowing me to see the road ahead with more clarity.

The key benefit lies in their ability to combat glare. Gone were the distracting starbursts and streaks of light that surrounded each headlight. Instead, I saw defined beams emanating from their centres. This reduction in glare made a significant difference. My eyes weren't constantly constricting and dilating to adjust, allowing me to perceive details on the periphery much better. The harsh reflection of water on the flooded road surface, usually a blinding sheet with regular glasses, was also significantly toned down.

This improved vision extends beyond rain. Driving at night often involves encountering vehicles with powerful headlights, which can be disorienting. The DriveSafe lenses effectively countered the harshness of these headlights, making nighttime journeys more manageable.

How does it work?

Zeiss achieves this feat through a specialised coating that seems to prevent glare at its source. The optometrist explained it as the coating preventing excessive light from reaching the eye, thereby reducing pupil constriction and improving overall vision in low-light conditions.

It's important to consider some limitations. DriveSafe lenses are not sunglasses and won't shield your eyes from the sun. While Zeiss offers a photochromic tint option alongside the DriveSafe coating, the overall cost can be higher than other premium lenses with coatings in India.

However, despite the price point, the improved nighttime vision offers a safety benefit. The ability to wear these lenses all day makes them versatile. The exceptional clarity is suitable for daily use, while the specialised coating provides a safer and more relaxing driving experience, especially in challenging nighttime conditions.

Zeiss DriveSafe lenses offer a tangible improvement in nighttime vision. If you spend a lot of time behind the wheel and prioritise clear vision, they are worth considering. While the initial cost might be slightly higher than other options, the improved safety and versatility of DriveSafe lenses can be a worthwhile investment in the long run.

