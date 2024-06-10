HT Auto
YouTuber arrested for Lamborghini and helicopter fireworks stunt

By: PTI
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM
  • A YouTuber in the US has been charged for having a helicopter blast a Lamborghini supercar with fireworks.
Lamborghini Logo New
A YouTuber who specialises in “car shenanigans" is facing federal charges after authorities said he directed a video in which two people in a helicopter blasted fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini from above.

Alex Choi, 24, is charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

If convicted, Choi faces a maximum of ten years in federal prison.

Prosecutors allege that Choi posted a video last July, made without filming permits, entitled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks." The video has since been taken down but authorities said it shows Choi pressing a “fire missiles" button while two women on board a helicopter shoot fireworks at the sports car as it races across a desert landscape.

Officials believe the video was taken at the El Mirage Dry Lake Bed in rural San Bernardino County, about 60 miles (97 kilometres) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Choi did not immediately respond to a request for comment that The Associated Press sent him via Instagram, nor to an email sent to his talent agency.

Choi, who has over a million followers on Instagram and nearly that number of subscribers on YouTube, entertains his audience with what he calls “the greatest car shenanigans."

Other stunts of his include filming his passengers as he rapidly accelerates and taking a Lamborghini through a gas station car wash.

A spokesperson from the Department of Justice said that Choi appeared in court on Thursday and a federal magistrate judge ordered him released on $50,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for July 2. No plea was taken.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST
