2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Top highlights

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets a new LED headlamp
The motorcycle gets upside down forks in the front for better handling and sophisticated ride quality.
At the rear, there is still a monoshock.
There is a new digital instrument cluster that is taken from other new Pulsars.
The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time.
To cycle through the information, there is a new switchgear on the left side.
There are no other mechanical changes to the motorcycle