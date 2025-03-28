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Lexus ES vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024]

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs E-Class[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es E-class[2021-2024]
BrandLexusMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 63.6 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-16.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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E-Class[2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024]
E 200 Expression
₹63.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Lexus ES Visual Comparison

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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2225 / 55 R17
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruFour-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkMulti-Link, Air Springs, Twin-Tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
235/45R2225 / 55 R17
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Ground Clearance
122 mm-
Length
5145 mm5075
Wheelbase
2950 mm3079
Height
1575 mm1495
Width
1920 mm1860
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
YesSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic-
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
YesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Warranty (Years)
8 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 kmUnlimited
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87674,04,680
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00064,50,000
RTO
9,53,9006,74,000
Insurance
3,78,4762,80,180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,59,155
Expert Rating
-

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