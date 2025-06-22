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HomeCompare CarsES vs Superb [2023-2024]

Lexus ES vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Es Superb [2023-2024]
BrandLexusSkoda
Price₹ 89.99 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Range580 km/charge-
Mileage-18.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity74.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-

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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.5s-
Driving Range
580 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
438 Nm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
338 bhp188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Charging Time
28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)-
Battery Type
LithiumIon-
Engine
2487 cc1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Front Tyres
235/45R2235 / 45 R18
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Mcpherson StruMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi LinkMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235/45R2205 / 55 R16
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Ground Clearance
122 mm151 mm
Length
5145 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2836 mm
Height
1575 mm1503 mm
Width
1920 mm1864 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
PoweredYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
YesYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
YesTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
YesSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Tachometer
Digital-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
PanaromicNo
Adjustable ORVM
YesElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
YesFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
YesLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Warranty (Years)
8 Years-
Warranty (Kilometres)
200000 km-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
YesAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
yesPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17 Speakers, Front & Rear11
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch23.3 inch
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
YesFront only
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,31,87662,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
89,99,00054,00,000
RTO
9,53,9005,69,000
Insurance
3,78,4762,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,0721,33,459

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