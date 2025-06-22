In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Es
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Lexus
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Range
|580 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|74.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
|-