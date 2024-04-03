Skoda Superb returns to India with updated engine and new features. Check price

Skoda Superb has made a comeback to India. The Czech auto giant has launched the premium sedan, based on the previous version on sale in India, at a price of ₹54 lakh (ex-showroom). The Superb has returned to India after a year since the carmaker pulled it out due to stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. Skoda has launched the Superb as a completely built unit (CBU). It will sell only 100 units of the sedan and the deliveries will start later this month.

Skoda Superb: Engine

Skoda will offer the Superb in only one variant. The sedan has arrived in its Laurin & Klement version equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine which is compatible with the existing emission norms in India. The unit is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 187 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Skoda Superb: Variants, colour options

The Superb is offered with three exterior colour options. This includes the new Rosso Brunello and Water World Green colours. The third colour option is the Magic Black which was offered with the sedan before it was pulled out.

Skoda Superb: Design

In terms of design, the Superb is not too different from the one that last sold in India. It comes with the usualSkoda grille flanked by full LED headlights with washers. The LED fog lights are placed on the bumper. At the sides, the Superb gets 18-inch Propus Aero alloy wheels. The LED taillights come with dynamic turn indicators. The sedan also gets the Laurin & Klement inscription on the front fenders.

Skoda Superb: Features

Skoda has also updated the feature list on the new Superb. This includes a new 10.2-inch digital driver display, a 9.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, tri-zone climate control and more. The front seats can be adjusted in 12 different ways electronically while the driver’s seat gets massage and memory functions. The two-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters.

Skoda Superb: Safety

Skoda Superb will be one of the safest cars the carmaker has on offer in India. While the Slavia and Kushaq returned with five-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests, the Superb has also scored similar safety ratings at the Euro NCAP crash tests. Besides nine airbags, the sedan also comes with enhanced safety features like fatigue or drowsiness detection for drivers, 360 degree camera, Active Chassis Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist.

