HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model S And Model X Evs Receive New Stealth Grey Paint, Available In Select Markets

Tesla Model S and Model X EVs get new Stealth Grey colour

Tesla is aiming to make its flagship electric cars, the Model S sedan and Model X crossovers more attractive with a new paint scheme. Both the Tesla EVs have received a new Stealth Grey paint. The automaker has posted on its social platform that the new paint scheme for the Model S and Model X will be available in North American and Asian markets initially. The automaker has not revealed when the new paint will be available for the European market-spec Model S and Model X cars.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2023, 14:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Teala Model S
Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars with new Stealth Grey paint scheme are available in North American and Asian markets.
Teala Model S
Tesla Model S and Model X electric cars with new Stealth Grey paint scheme are available in North American and Asian markets.

The latest Stealth Grey paint colour comes replacing the Midnight Gray theme for both the Model S and Model X. This colour debuted on the Tesla Model 3 Highland version from the Giga Shanghai factory earlier this year. Interestingly, Tesla has been adding new exterior colour options to its flagship sedan and crossovers over the last few years. In March this year, Tesla introduced a new Ultra Red paint for the Model S and Model X. This new exterior paint commanded a premium of $3,000. The EV manufacturer has not revealed the pricing details of the Stealth Grey painted Model S and Model X, but expect the new colour to come with a premium over other colour options. Clearly, Tesla is trying to boost the weakening sales of its electric cars with new exterior colour options that command additional pricing.

Also Read : Has Tesla lied about drive range? US Department Of Justice probes

Earlier, in September this year, Tesla stated that all the optional paint colours became free, while the automaker also announced significant price cuts ranging between $13,500-$18,500 for the Model X. This was a desperate attempt from the automaker to boost its sales in the face of slumping demand from consumers as well as steeply rising competition.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
₹ 69.90 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹ 70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Over the last few months, Tesla has been witnessing slumping sales for its multiple cars. During the third quarter of this year, global deliveries of Tesla Model S and Model X, combined were down by 14 per cent at 15,985 units compared to the same period a year ago. In the first nine months of 2023, the automaker has sold 45,905 units of Model S and Model X combined, which also makes a seven per cent decline in retail numbers compared to the corresponding period a year ago. This comes as a sharp contrast to the automaker's best sales numbers as the auto company was selling about 100,000 units of the Model S and Model X every year at a point.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2023, 14:14 PM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Model S Tesla Teala Model S Tesla Model X Model S Model X Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.