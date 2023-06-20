Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
CEO Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla might sell cars without making a single penny in profit, but they're not crazy - they plan on earning money from their autonomous driving technology in the future.
First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 12:31 PM IST
