HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Owners Can Get $1000 Off And 3 Months Of Free Fsd. Here's How

Tesla owners can get $1000 off and 3 months of free FSD on Model S. Here's how

Tesla is boosting its referral program by offering $1,000 off and three months of free Full Self-Driving (FSD) on Model S and Model X purchases to existing Tesla owners. The electric car manufacturer paused its referral program for a few years but relaunched it last month for EVs. The automaker has revealed that the referrers and buyers can earn credits. These Tesla credits can be redeemed for free Supercharger miles, to purchase items in Tesla's online stores and for entries in a Cybertruck raffle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2023, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla is boosting its referral program by offering $1,000 off and three months of free Full Self-Driving on Model S and Model X purchases to existing Tesla owners.
Tesla is boosting its referral program by offering $1,000 off and three months of free Full Self-Driving on Model S and Model X purchases to existing Tesla owners.

Tesla has updated its Loot Box, which is a section of its mobile app that operates the referral program to change referral benefits. As the automaker has revealed, the company is offering $1,000 off and three months of free Full Self-Driving for the Model S and Model X and offering more credits for the Model 3 and Model Y. For the Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, Tesla is offering $1,500 Loot Box credits.

Also Read : Tesla discontinues Model S and Model X in these countries. Details here

The relaunch of the referral program comes to boost its sales, as Tesla has revealed. The automaker recently said that it would try a little advertising. However, it still relies on the existing customer base to promote its cars and reward them in the process. However, there is a catch. The electric car major has disclosed that these incentives on the EVs are only in place for people who place their orders by June 30 this year, which indicates to the fact that Tesla is looking to boost its sales by the end of this quarter.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Over the last few months, Tesla has been desperately trying to boost its sales by introducing new measures. While the latest one comes as offering benefits through the referral program, the automaker started a price war in late 2022, which continued till the first quarter of 2023, as Tesla slashed the pricing of its electric cars aggressively in order to rake in more orders.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2023, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Model S Model 3 Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 754 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city