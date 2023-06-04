Tesla owners can get $1000 off and 3 months of free FSD on Model S. Here's how

Tesla is boosting its referral program by offering $1,000 off and three months of free Full Self-Driving (FSD) on Model S and Model X purchases to existing Tesla owners. The electric car manufacturer paused its referral program for a few years but relaunched it last month for EVs. The automaker has revealed that the referrers and buyers can earn credits. These Tesla credits can be redeemed for free Supercharger miles, to purchase items in Tesla's online stores and for entries in a Cybertruck raffle.

Tesla has updated its Loot Box, which is a section of its mobile app that operates the referral program to change referral benefits. As the automaker has revealed, the company is offering $1,000 off and three months of free Full Self-Driving for the Model S and Model X and offering more credits for the Model 3 and Model Y. For the Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, Tesla is offering $1,500 Loot Box credits.

The relaunch of the referral program comes to boost its sales, as Tesla has revealed. The automaker recently said that it would try a little advertising. However, it still relies on the existing customer base to promote its cars and reward them in the process. However, there is a catch. The electric car major has disclosed that these incentives on the EVs are only in place for people who place their orders by June 30 this year, which indicates to the fact that Tesla is looking to boost its sales by the end of this quarter.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been desperately trying to boost its sales by introducing new measures. While the latest one comes as offering benefits through the referral program, the automaker started a price war in late 2022, which continued till the first quarter of 2023, as Tesla slashed the pricing of its electric cars aggressively in order to rake in more orders.

