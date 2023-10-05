HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles All Tesla Evs Get A New Safety Feature, Hazard Lights Auto Activate After An Accident

All Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get a new safety feature, newer Model S and X too

Tesla has started rolling out a new safety feature for its entire portfolio of electric cars. The new technology allows better visibility for other people alerting them about the crash. All the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, as well as Model S and Model X EVs made after 2020 come with this feature. Tesla has already started rolling out the over-the-air (OTA) update for these cars.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Model Y
Tesla's new software update allows the damaged car to be visible easily with rapid flashing of hazard lights after an accident and airbag deployment.
Tesla Model Y
Tesla's new software update allows the damaged car to be visible easily with rapid flashing of hazard lights after an accident and airbag deployment.

The US electric car manufacturer has posted on social media informing about the new feature. Tesla has stated that the hazard light of its electric cars will be automatically activated and flash faster than their normal rate in case of an accident and airbag deployment. This technology claims to make the damaged electric car be spotted easily, especially at night. In this case, the turn signals of the vehicle will act as a sort of strobe light, which is usually seen on some heavyweight machines.

However, Tesla is not the first auto manufacturer to adopt this technology. Several other carmakers such as Volvo, BMW and Volkswagen have already implemented this safety feature into their cars starting in the 2000s.

This comes as the latest technology update from Tesla for its cars. Back in July 2023, the EV manufacturer pushed an OTA update to its cars adding a new windshield wiper control allowing the driver to adjust the speed of the wipers directly from the steering wheel, without having to activate the wipers first. Tesla has also introduced some other features and technologies to its cars through OTA software updates previously, including the better use of regenerative braking function while using the Autopilot driver assistance system and the addition of circuit-oriented Track mode.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.