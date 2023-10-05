All Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get a new safety feature, newer Model S and X too

Tesla has started rolling out a new safety feature for its entire portfolio of electric cars. The new technology allows better visibility for other people alerting them about the crash. All the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, as well as Model S and Model X EVs made after 2020 come with this feature. Tesla has already started rolling out the over-the-air (OTA) update for these cars.

The US electric car manufacturer has posted on social media informing about the new feature. Tesla has stated that the hazard light of its electric cars will be automatically activated and flash faster than their normal rate in case of an accident and airbag deployment. This technology claims to make the damaged electric car be spotted easily, especially at night. In this case, the turn signals of the vehicle will act as a sort of strobe light, which is usually seen on some heavyweight machines.

However, Tesla is not the first auto manufacturer to adopt this technology. Several other carmakers such as Volvo, BMW and Volkswagen have already implemented this safety feature into their cars starting in the 2000s.

This comes as the latest technology update from Tesla for its cars. Back in July 2023, the EV manufacturer pushed an OTA update to its cars adding a new windshield wiper control allowing the driver to adjust the speed of the wipers directly from the steering wheel, without having to activate the wipers first. Tesla has also introduced some other features and technologies to its cars through OTA software updates previously, including the better use of regenerative braking function while using the Autopilot driver assistance system and the addition of circuit-oriented Track mode.

