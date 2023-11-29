New and more powerful version of Tesla Model 3 EV confirmed for debut in 2024

Tesla Model 3 is among the best-selling electric cars in the world. That it is also the most affordable from the company may have a large role to play in its success. But while affordability may be crucial to the fortunes of Model 3, a company official has now confirmed that a vastly improved performance version of the EV will touch down early 2024.

Aussie automotive website CarSales quoted a Tesla representative as saying that the new performance version of Tesla Model 3 is ready for its official unveil and that while it will obviously drive more ferociously, it will also sport some unique styling highlights to give it a more distinct appeal. Do note here that there is already a performance variant of the Model 3 in select markets but the updated performance variant is touted to better the credentials further.

At present, the performance variant of Tesla Model 3 can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a range of 315 kms. It is being speculated that the updated version of this variant will quicken this sprint time while maintaining the per-charge range of the model. It could also sport better braking systems, updated performance tyres and a customised software that enhances the EVs ability to push itself forward with more urgency.

Big bucks for big gains?

The performance version of the Tesla Model 3 costs around $52,380 (approximately ₹43.60 lakh) in the US at present. While there is no word on the what the pricing of the updated performance version of the EV would be, speculations are that it could add another $1,000 to the sticker upon launch.

The competition, therefore, is all set to hot up even further with Tesla Model 3 continuing to battle the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW i4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, among others. And with Tesla making it a routine to play with the pricing structure of its offerings in many of the markets where it is present, expect the performance version of Model 3 to stake a major claim among enthusiasts who also happen to be green warriors.

