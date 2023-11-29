Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world

Published Nov 29, 2023

The electric pickup truck was first unveiled in late 2019 by Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Now, the EV maker is ready to commence delivery of Cybertruck after four years

Despite such a long delay, Cybertruck has not lost its charm and consumer interest

In these four years, Cybetruck prototypes have been spotted testing numerous times

The electric pickup truck has received more than 20 lakh bookings in these four years

The EV comes in four different trim options, with the dual-motor and tri-motor ones fetching most number of bookings

Cybertruck comes as a gamechanger in the pickup truck industry, as many OEMs have already started making electric pickup trucks

The Cybertruck will come available in both with Autopilot and FSD options

Initially, it will be available in North American market only, while other global markets are expected to get it later
