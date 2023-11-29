The electric pickup truck was first unveiled in late 2019 by Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Now, the EV maker is ready to commence delivery of Cybertruck after four years
Despite such a long delay, Cybertruck has not lost its charm and consumer interest
In these four years, Cybetruck prototypes have been spotted testing numerous times
The electric pickup truck has received more than 20 lakh bookings in these four years
The EV comes in four different trim options, with the dual-motor and tri-motor ones fetching most number of bookings
Cybertruck comes as a gamechanger in the pickup truck industry, as many OEMs have already started making electric pickup trucks
The Cybertruck will come available in both with Autopilot and FSD options
Initially, it will be available in North American market only, while other global markets are expected to get it later