In 2023 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Citroen C5 Aircross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the BYD Atto 3 and Citroen C5 Aircross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs 33.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Extended Range and Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs 30.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 60.48 kWh. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less